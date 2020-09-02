Gov. Diri forwards 2 more Commissioners nominee for screening

By Shedrack Frank

Yenagoa, Sept. 2, 2020 Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa has forwarded additional two names of Commissioners nominee to the State Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Naija247news recalls that Diri had on Aug. 25, constituted his cabinet with the swearing-in of 24 persons screened and confirmed by the Assembly.

The nominees are Mr Keme Wariebi and Mr Erasmus Patrick.

The Speaker, Mr Abraham Ngobere, read the names of the nominees at the plenary of the house on Wednesday.

Ngobere also read the names of three nominees for appointment into the Bayelsa State Local Government Service Commission.

They are: Mr Lambert Ototo as chairman of the commission with Odudu Awipi and Cleopas Carter as members.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...