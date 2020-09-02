FG restates support to Nasarawa gov’t on Science, Technology Education

By Sunday John

Abuja, Sept. 1, 2020 The Federal Government has restated commitment to support Nasarawa State in promoting Science and Technology Education.

Mr Mohammed Abdullahi, Minister of State Science and Technology, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja when he received Hajia Fatu Sabo, Nasarawa State Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology and her management on a courtesy visit.

Abdullahi said that the visit by the commissioner to seek assistance was apt as the ministry’s mandate is to offer a roadmap towards promoting science and technology education in the country.

He pointed out that there were several opportunities being offered to students by the ministry to develop young scientists from the states under Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

He said that Nasarawa State was lagging behind in so many science competitions and programmes including STEM.

The minister added that such platforms offer the students opportunity to compete with others to enable them showcase their talents and develop their potential in science and technology.

Abdullahi said that the ministry had distributed science equipments to some schools in Nasarawa State in 2019, adding that the state would also benefit from the next batch.

He promised that the ministry would continue to offer technical and material assistance to states to promote science and technology education.

He, therefore, advised the youths especially those in secondary schools to develop interest in science courses as the driver of development in the 21st century.

Earlier, the commissioner said that the visit to the minister was to seek technical and logistics support for the state.

On the efforts so far to promote science and technology in Nasarawa, Sabo said the government had been partnering with Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) and National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

She said RMRDC in 2007, installed salt processing equipments in Keana and Awe Local Government Areas, aimed at reducing the traditional age-long and cumbersome method of extracting and processing salt in order to improve productivity.

She added that the equipments, however, packed up due to mechanical inadequacy.

Sabo also said the state in collaboration with the National Board of Technology Incubation (NBTI), had established incubation centre in Lafia to nurture start-ups in technical and business oriented vocations.

The commissioner appealed to the minister to assist the nine special science schools, three technical schools, four vocational skills acquisition centres in the state with laboratory equipments and technological support for optimal performance.

She also appealed to the ministry to support the state with computers and other accessories to boost science and technology education.

