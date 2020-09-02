FCTA to roll out 30,000 affordable housing for staff

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Karshi (FCT), Sept. 1, 2020 The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) through its Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) has concluded plans to roll out 30,000 housing units for its staff members and the FCDA in Karshi.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, made the disclosure at the assessment tour of the project at Karshi in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Aliyu reiterated the FCTA committed to provide affordable housing as mandated by President Muhammadu Buhari, to ensure that indigenous people and residents of the FCT across the six area councils had affordable housing.

The minister assured that the developers were committed to the early realisation of the project.

“First, the Karshi tour is to assess the affordable housing project designed for the staff of the FCTA and Federal Capital Development Authority.

” So, it happens that we have a site in Karshi and we came to inspect it and to look at some possible encroachment.

” Practically, we are ready to tradeoff and do the needful. We have assessed the whole place to ensure that all the infrastructures are already in place and to ensure that the houses are truly affordable and structures are qualitative.

“We came out today with our development partners, the Family Homes. We have over 30, 000 staff waiting already and we are set to proceed.

” As for the takeoff, it is as soon as now, but the COVID-19 pandemic which is not peculiar to us but a global pandemic really slowed down the pace of development.

“By and large, it is never too late. The developers are also giving us a time frame to expedite action on the project. And quality and affordability as the name implies matter to us.

“The population of FCT staff without credible house is alarming, so if we want adequate concentration for our staff, then we have to provide them with good accommodation.

” These housing facilities will encourage them to do more, give them sense of ownership in the territory. This will boost their standard of living,” she said.

Earlier, the Director of Housing, FCT Satellite Towns Development Development, Usman Bala, maintained that the project would be completed within 24 months.

Bala added that modalities were in place to ensure that staff of the administration were beneficiaries of the scheme.(

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...