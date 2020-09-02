FCTA kicks against distortion of Abuja Master Plan

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Abuja, Sept. 2, 2020 The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Wednesday kicked against the distortions in the Abuja Master Plan.

Mr Olawale Labiyi, Director, FCTA Department of Monitoring and Inspection, stated this during an inspection in Abuja.

Labiyi, who was represented by Mr Obinna Nkwocha, the Head, City Monitoring Division, FCTA, urged the FCT residents to cooperate with the administration to ensure that development was carried out, in line with the Master Plan.

According to him, the greatest concern in city monitoring is enforcing the concept and aesthetic of the Abuja Master Plan.

He noted that the increase in the population and constant change in land uses were negatively affecting the facilities and amenities provided by the FCT Administration.

“The facilities are being overstretched and residents seem not to be concerned.

“When you convert a block of 18 Flats to 36 Flats, what do you think happens to the infrastructure that has already been installed for 18 Flats.”

Labiyi said it was high time for the public to take interest in public facilities because it belongs to them.

The director observed that the indiscriminate dumping of construction wastes, material and bleeding manhole are some of the reoccurring problems in city monitoring.

He said residents could contribute to effective city monitoring by maintaining personal hygiene in their immediate environment.

He also enjoined residents to assist in improving the aesthetics of the city and desist from dumping refuse in drainage channels.

Labiyi highlighted the need for developers to confine their construction materials within their plot, as stated in the Building Plan Approval.

According to the director, the planting of trees, flowers and shrubs are highly recommended by the FCTA, adding that the department of monitoring is committed to ensuring that all nuisances are given the necessary attention.

