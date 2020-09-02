Ex-information commissioner defects to PDP in Zamfara state

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

Gusau Sept. 2, 2020 A former Commissioner for Information in Zamfara during the administration of ex-governor Abdulaziz Yari, Alhaji Sanda Danjari, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Danjari who left the All Progressives Congress (APC), was received into the PDP on Wednesday by Gov. Bello Matawalle, at the Government House, Gusau.

According to him, the outstanding performance of the governor in the area of security and good governance made him to join the PDP.

The former commissioner urged the governor not to relent in providing good leadership to the state and assured that he would contribute towards uplifting the state.

In his remark, the PDP State Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Mallaha, represented by the Vice Chairman, Alhaji Hassan Damri, said they would continue to mobilise more support for the party.

Mallaha said that PDP’s door was open to receive people that would add value to it and the overall development of the state.

Matawalle had earlier expressed belief in Danjari’s capacity to contribute to the development of the PDP and the state in general.

He said that the party would continue to mobilise more supporters to its fold.

