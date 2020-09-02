COVID -19: Plateau to pay hazard allowances to frontline health workers

By Martha Nyam

Jos, Sept. 1, 2020 The Head of Civil Service of Plateau, Mr Izam Azi, says the State Government is set to start paying hazard allowances to frontline health workers who have been working during the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Azi disclosed this when the newly-elected officials of the Correspondent’s Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) paid him a courtesy visit in Jos on Tuesday.

He said that the state Ministry of Finance had been directed to work out modalities of payment, stating that as soon as everything was sorted out,the affected workers would start receiving their payments.

“I want to state that fronline health workers in the state who have been working during the pandemic will soon start receiving their hazard allowances.

“The ministry of finance has been briefed and they are working out modalities of payment, as soon as that is done, frontline health workers should start receiving their pay,” he said.

The head of service also disclosed that over 950 civil servants in the state had so far benefited from the Federal Mortgage Bank Home Renovation Loan Scheme of the state government.

He said the loan had made some of the civil servants house owners as they used the funds to complete buildings while some purchased land with theirs.

He added that the state government would soon implement the new minimum wage structure in the state, explaining that the COVID-19 pandemic stalled its implementation owing to its impact on the economy.

Earlier, Chairman of the Correspondent’s Chapel, Mr Gyang Bere, pledged to always ensure that journalists in the state exhibited professionalism in their reportage.

