COVID-19: NLC assess safety facilities at Kaduna Airport

By Mohammed Tijjani

Kaduna, Sept. 2, 2020 The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna State Council, on Wednesday visited the Kaduna International Airport to assess facilities put in place to safeguard workers and passengers against contracting COVID-19.

The NLC Chairman in the state, Comrade Ayuba Suleiman, accompanied by members of the Civil Society Situation Room, expressed satisfaction with the facilities.

Suleiman described the facilities provided from the entrance to the the departure lounge of the airport as hundred percent COVID-19 protocol compliant.

He explained that the visit was part of the mandate of the union of ensuring the protection of workers in job places.

The NLC chairman, however , advised the management of the airport to maintain the standard of COVID-19 protocol for the safety of all airport users.

In his response, the Head of Human Resources Department of the airport, Mr Daniel Kaze said the management accorded priority to the safety of its workers and passengers in line with Federal Government directives.

He added that all necessary measures have been put in place to tackle any eventuality that might arise.

