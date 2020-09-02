Council boss pledges to promote grassroots sports

By Adedeji Egbebi

Eda-Oniyo (Ekiti state) Sept. 1, 2020 The Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government of Ekiti, Mr Akinola Oladunjoye, has promised to promote grassroots sports in the council.

Oladunjoye made the pledge in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Eda-Oniyo.

He said that one of the areas to help the youths and check their participation in social vices was to engage them in sporting activities.

Oladunjoye said that his administration would empower youths to participate in both state and national sporting activities.

“I want to assure our youths that my administration will engage them in grassroots sports in order for them to discover their talents in sports.

“We are committed to the development of our youths because we do not want them to be idle or be engaging in illicit activities and businesses on the streets.

“We want to develop our youths in the various sport so that they can become great sportsmen and women in future,’’ the chairman said.

