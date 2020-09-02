Council boss lauds Ayade’s micro projects intervention in Biase

By George Odok

Biase (Cross River), Sept. 2, 2020 The Chairman of Biase Local Government Area in Cross River, Mrs Ada Charles, has commended Gov. Ben Ayade for various community intervention projects in Biase local government area.

Charles made the commendation during the inauguration of some completed projects supported by the Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA).

Ayade, who was represented by the Commissioner for International Development Cooperation, Dr Inyang Asibong, inaugurated four projects in the local government.

The projects include the construction and furnishing of a health post, construction of solar powered borehole at Umai community, an ultra-modern skill acquisition centre and a solar powered borehole at Ibogo community respectively.

The micro projects were implemented by the Communities themselves but funded through the Cross River State Community and Social Development Agency, a World Bank Assisted partnership programme with the state government.

The Agency assist/fund communities and vulnerable groups to implement their Micro Projects.

The Chairman explained that Biase people will continue to benefit immensely from the various projects aimed at changing the lives of the rural communities.

Speaking, Asibong advise the host communities to be vigilant and protect the projects against vandalism.

Asibong assured them of the state government’s commitment to ameliorate the suffering of the rural dwellers with more projects to the area.

The Acting General Manager of the Agency, Mr Fidel Udie, commended the community for providing their counterpart contribution for the successful completion of the project.

Udie explained that the Gov. Ben Ayade led government was committed in improving the lives of residents in the rural areas.

Dr Janet Ekpenyong, Director General of Cross River Primary Healthcare Development Agency, said she will ensure that adequate health workers are deployed to the facility to boast healthcare delivery.

Mr Toni Ikpeme, the Board Chairman of Cross River State Community and Social Development Agency, commended the community for identifying projects with direct benefits to them.

One of the residents in the area, Mr William Owai, lauded the effort of the agency in driving rural development in Biase, adding that the projects would promote their overall wellbeing.

