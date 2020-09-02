Community appeals to LASG to provide social amenities

By Adepote Arowojobe

Lagos, Sept.1, 2020 Residents of Oke Oko community in Isawo, Ikorodu Lagos, on Tuesday appealed to the state government to provide social amenities for them.

The General Secretary, Community Development Committee (CDC), Ikorodu West, Mr Abiodun Sunday, made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

Sunday, also the Chairman, Progressive Committee Development Association (CDA), said that Oke Oko had no hospital, school, recreation centre, police post or military barracks.

According to him, government primary and secondary schools are miles away from the community.

“Oke Oko and environs were once ravaged by pipeline vandals who use the area as their route of operations.

“Lives and property were lost until military personnel were deployed there; now, we have relative peace.

“Baale Muse Musediq once donated acres of land for the purpose of establishing a military barracks in the community,” he said.

The secretary, however, commended the state government for ongoing road construction in Agric in Isawo.

He appealed that the road construction should terminate on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to unlock that axis and reduce traffic congestion on the Mile 12-Ikorodu Road.

“Oke Oko was in the first phase of the road construction; if the second phase is completed it will reduce gridlock on the Ikorodu Road,” he said.

The Chairman, Diamond Estate, CDA, Mr Adewale Kuye, told NAN that lack of social amenities had hindered the development of the community and abated criminal activities in the area.

“We appreciate our amiable Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the road construction going on in Isawo.

“At the same time, we need social amenities – hospital, school and police post to facilitate development and increase commerce,” he said.

According to the chairman, the community has reserved sites for construction of the amenities if approved by the government.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...