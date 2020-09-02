CIBN, CBN, to host Banking and Finance conference, solicit media support

By Lydia Ngwakwe

Lagos, Sept. 2, 2020 The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Ecobank, Mr Patrick Akinwutan has commended the media for its agenda-setting role and the enormous influence it wields in shaping the course of the economy.

Akinwutan gave the commendation at a news conference in Lagos on Wednesday.

The conference was on the forthcoming 13th Annual Bankers’ Conference, being organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Akinwutan is the Chairman of the Consultative Committee for organising the conference, scheduled to hold on Sept. 15 and 16.

He commended the media for the support it had been giving the CIBN in its coverage, saying it had helped in building the unprecedented goodwill which the Institute enjoyed from stakeholders.

“This is, indeed, an eloquent testimonial of your agenda-setting role and the enormous influence you wield in shaping the course of our economy.

“As the fourth estate of the realm, we are aware of your explicit capacity of advocacy and implicit ability to frame issues.

“In light of this, we have found in you, an irreplaceable ally as we journey through the path of re-positioning the Banking and Finance Industry as a catalyst for an inclusive and sustainable economic growth and development,” he said.

On the forthcoming bankers conference, Akinwutan said it would be used to discuss strategic and critical issues toward building a sustainable financial ecosystem and economy in Nigeria.

He said that the resolutions would be made available to relevant stakeholders and policy makers to enable them re-appraise and align their operations and strategies in line with global best practice.

Akinwutan said that over 2,500 participants, across the globe, are expected to participate virtually.

He said that the Governor of CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, would be Chief Host, while President and Chairman of Council, CIBN, Mr Bayo Olugbemi, would be host.

He said that it would also attract many dignitaries in the political space.

Olugbemi, President of CIBN, on his part, said the meeting would bring prominent bankers, major economic players, policy makers, among others, together.

Naija247news reports that the conference would have “Facilitating a Sustainable Future: The Role of Banking and Finance ” as its theme.

Olugbemi said that the Institute, for the first time, would be adopting a hybrid approach to the conference

He said it would take place simultaneously, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja and the Bankers House, Adeola Hopewell Street, Lagos, through Zoom tele-conferencing.

He said that participants would evaluate the role of the Banking and Finance Industry in engendering an inclusive sustainable growth, as well as offering a direction on how to reposition the Industry for relevance in the new world order, by leveraging on digitalization to boost Nigeria’s economy.

