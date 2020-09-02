Chellarams Plc to publish financials by Sept. 28

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Lagos, Sept. 2, 2020 Chellarams Plc has informed the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the general public that its financial statement for the year-ended March 31 and the period-ended June 30 would be published before Sept. 28.

Mr Ehimare Isiramen, Company Secretary of the firm, disclosed this in a notice posted on the website of the NSE on Wednesday in Lagos.

Isiramen said that the delay was occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic which negatively impacted the company’s usual work schedules and prevented its external auditors and staff from concluding the requisite audit and accounting processes before regulatory bodies.

“Having been granted a further extension until Sept. 28 by the NSE, the company has obtained the assurances of its external auditors that the Audited Financial Statement and Unaudited Financial Statement will be duly filled before the extended date,” he added.

