Bye election: Ekeuwei decries his disqualification as PDP Senatorial aspirant for Bayelsa Central

By Bolaji Buhari

Lagos, Sept.1, 2020 An aspirant of PDP for the Bayelsa Central Senatorial Bye election, Chief Gideon Ekeuwei, has decried his disqualification and that of three others from the party’s primary scheduled for Saturday.

Ekeuwei, also a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Bayelsa, said in a statement on Tuesday, that the party should reverse his disqualification.

He said that his disqualification would constrict the space for the emergence of “a good representative for Bayelsa in the senate”.

The former SSG said the protests that trailed his disqualification on the streets of Bayelsa, showed that the decision was not only wrong, but also unpopular.

He said that putting certain aspirants above others by the party’s National Screening Committee was “undemocratic and smacked of manipulation of the process”.

Ekeuwei said that there was need for cohesive and articulate representation of the state at the Senate.

The aspirant said he had the wherewithal and the experience to be a strong voice for Bayelsa at the Upper Chamber of National Assembly.

Ekeuwei said: “Each senatorial district across the federation put their resources together to send their first 11 to the National Assembly where issues concerning the wellbeing of people they represent are debated.

“Every state benefits the most when the best among them are sent to the centre to project, promote and protect its interests.

“With my formidable experience as a key player in the workings of the state government and my positioning within and outside of the state interesting with business men and investors, I understand the nature of politics at the national level and the impact it can have on local economies.”

According to him, as a former member of the House of Representatives, I made robust contributions on the floor.

“I performed excellently well as a member of House Committee on Labour and Productivity; member, House Services Committee; and member, House Committee on Oil and Gas.

The PDP chieftain added that his service to the state and his rich array of knowledge and skills put him head and shoulders above the current line of aspirants.

Ekeuwei said he was a founding member of the party in the state, adding that his contribution to the state and party made him a good aspirant for Bayelsa Central Senatorial seat.

Naija247news reports the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Oct. 31 as the date for the bye election.

