Benue govt., first to establish artificial pig insemination centre in W/Africa

By Emmanuel Antswen

Makurdi, Sept. 2, 2020 The Netherlands Alumni Association of Nigeria, Practical Training Centre chapter, Makurdi, on Wednesday commended the Benue government for being the first in West Africa to establish an artificial pig insemination centre.

The association gave this commendation when its delegation gave Gov. Samuel Ortom an award during its courtesy visit to Ortom’s office in Makurdi.

During the award presentation, Mrs Iveren Aku, the leader of the delegation said the award was in recognition of the Benue government’s contribution to the pig industry in the country.

Aku said that pigs played very vital role in the socio-economic life of Benue people.

She said at the moment the association had over 600 members in Benue, adding that its members were obeying strictly the state’s anti-open grazing law.

“I wish to commend Governor Ortom for establishing the first private insemination centre in the country.

“Ortom is a pacesetter among governors in the Agricultural Sector.

“I also wish to appeal to the Benue government to assist us with land and funds for possible take-off of pig meat processing factory in the state,” Aku said.

Responding to the honour, Ortom said that his administration would support pig farmers in the state for optimal production.

He said pig farming was one of the easiest farming ventures today, and described pig meat as one of the best in the world.

According to him, as a farmer, he started pig farming three years ago with only 54 piglets and today he had over 4,000 pigs.

“Pig farming is the easiest farming adventure to go in. It is even easier than poultry farming.

“One of my pigs gave birth to 20 piglets and it was within three months. Currently, we have stopped artificial insemination because there is no space to accommodate more.

“I started with 54 piglets and three years after I have over 4,000 pigs.”

He said the state government would support the association to achieve its objective and pledged to donate land and a Hilux van to the association.

