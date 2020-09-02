Australian dollar slides as economy enters into recession; Asia-Pacific markets higher

Eustance Huang

@EUSTANCEHUANG

KEY POINTS

Australia’s gross domestic product fell 7% in the June quarter — the “largest quarterly fall on record,” according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 rose 0.8% to close at 3,526.65 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.4% to end its trading day at 11,939.67. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time highs.

Stocks in Asia Pacific rose in Wednesday morning trade as stocks on Wall Street notched new records overnight.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 led gains among the region’s major markets as it jumped 1.54%.

The moves came as a data release showed Australia’s gross domestic product falling 7% in the June quarter — the “largest quarterly fall on record” — according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). That followed a 0.3% fall in the March quarter, said the ABS.

Following the data release, the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7343, slipping from an earlier high of $0.7381.

Mainland Chinese stocks edged higher in early trade, with the Shanghai composite up slightly while the Shenzhen component added 0.306%.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.33% in morning trade while the Topix index added 0.23%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.29%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lagged as it slipped 0.46%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.23% higher.

TICKER COMPANY NAME PRICE CHANGE %CHANGE

.N225 Nikkei 225 Index NIKKEI 23190.13 52.06 0.22

.HSI Hang Seng Index HSI 25016.71 -168.14 -0.67

.AXJO S&P/ASX 200 ASX 200 6060.40 107.00 1.80

.SSEC Shanghai SHANGHAI 3397.38 -13.23 -0.39

.KS11 KOSPI Index KOSPI 2343.44 -6.11 -0.26

.FTFCNBCA CNBC 100 ASIA IDX CNBC 100 9246.23 -2.55 -0.03

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.411 following an earlier high of 92.465.

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asian trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.83% to $45.96 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also advanced 0.87% to $43.13 per barrel.

Culled from CNBC

