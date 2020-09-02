Assembly calls for support for rainstorm victims in Kano State

By Abbas Bamalli

Kano, Sept. 1, 2020 Kano State House of Assembly has urged the State Government to provide support for individuals affected by recent rainstorm in the state.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Mr Murtala Musa (APC-Dambatta) during Tuesday’s plenary in Kano.

Speaking on the motion, Musa said that no fewer than 5,000 houses were destroyed across the 10 wards of Dambatta following heavy rains.

“A woman died, no fewer than 5,000 houses were affected by the disaster, rendering many families homeless, many people now live in school premises and worship places.

“ The affected households are in desperate and urgent need of support, they no longer have homes, they need food and other necessities,” he said.

In a unanimous vote, the house adopted the motion describing the situation as one that required urgent attention.

The Speaker, Mr Abdulazeez Gafasa, said it was expedient for the state government to come to the aid of the affected families.

He said there was need for the government to take practical steps towards averting flooding in the interest of the people.

“As a government, we need to repair collapsed bridges and drainage systems, we also need to repair dilapidated roads to ensure free flow of rainwater,” he said.

Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency’s annual flood outlook for 2020 listed Kano among states to experience urban flooding.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...