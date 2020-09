Arsenal sign Brazilian defender from Lille

London, Sept. 1, 2020 (Reuters/Naija247news) English Premier League (EPL) clubside Arsenal on Tuesday said they have signed Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes from French side Lille on a long-term contract.

The London-based club did not provide the financial details of the deal however, even though British media reported that Arsenal paid around 27 million pounds (36.29 million dollars) for the 22-year-old.

Gabriel made 34 appearances in all competitions for Lille last season as they finished fourth in Ligue 1.

He also had loan spells at French club Troyes and Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb during his three-year stay at Lille.

“He has many qualities which will make us stronger as a defensive unit and as a team,” manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement,

“He has proved with Lille that he is a defender with many outstanding attributes and we are looking forward to watching him grow as an Arsenal player.”

