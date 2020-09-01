Zamfara APC sets up seven-man disciplinary committee

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, Sept. 1, 2020 The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a seven-man disciplinary committee to look into activities of party members working against the resolution of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC).

The state party’s Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman, made this known in a statement in Gusau on Tuesday.

Liman said that the committee was set up in line with the directive by the National Secretariat of the party.

He said the committee, headed by the Zonal Vice Chairman, Zamfara North, Alhaji Abdullahi Ja’o, has Mr Bello Umar as Secretary.

“Other members are Ahmad Maradun, Nasiru Magayaki, Babangida Abdullahi, Aliyu Kagara and Umar Abbas.

“The committee has 19 days to submit its report as directed by the National Secretariat of the party,” he said.

Liman said that Zamfara APC acted on a letter dated Aug. 26, written by the National Secretary of the party, Sen. Jonh Akpanudoedele.

He added that the letter was titled ‘Resolution and Detective of the National Executive Committee on Litigation by Party Members: Disciplinary Action Against Erring Members of the Party’.

It stated that “You will recalled that on the 25th, June, 2020, the APC NEC passed a resolution directing all members of the party not to institute any court action and to withdraw their cases in court in order to explore the internal conflict resolution mechanisms of the party.

“The National Caretaker Committee finds it worrisome that despite the directive of NEC, subsequent steps taken by the party to ensure compliance, there have been a number of court cases by party members seeking for dissolution of the caretaker committee/State Congress in complete disregard of the directive of the NEC.

“The leadership of the party has decided to invoke the provision of Article 21 of the party’s constitution against members of the party who have flouted the directive of NEC.

“We have identified a member of the party in your state chapter who flouted the directive of NEC and his membership details is as follows:

“Sirajo Garba, a registered member of the party in B Dodo, Galadima Ward of Gusau Local Government Area of the state. The Serial Number of his membership slip is 01002642.

“Please find a copy of the originating process filed by Sirajo Garba, as the 1st Plaintiff in court against the party, evidence of his total disregard to the directive of NEC.

“The caretaker committee hereby directs that the relevant executive committee in your state chapter should immediately set up a disciplinary committee to commence and complete the process of suspension of Sirajo Garba from the party.

“You are expected to forward to the National Secretariat, all records of the disciplinary proceedings against Sirajo Garba for disobeying the directives of NEC issued on 25 of June, 2020 by the relevant Executive committee for ratification by the caretaker committee.

“A copy of the same should also be, made available to the Legal Services Department of the party.

“It is important that the disciplinary procedures to be undertaken must be consistent with the right to fair hearing as enshrined in the party’s constitution.

“Also note that the state Legal Adviser is expected to be part of every proceedings to give legal guidance.

`And this disciplinary exercise is expected to be completed and records sent to the party within 19 days from the receipt of this letter.”

