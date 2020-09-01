Street party causes row about virus restrictions in Ireland

Castlebar, (Ireland), Aug. 31, 2020 Another spat about coronavirus curbs on Monday erupted in Ireland, days after Phil Hogan was forced to resign as the EU’s trade chief for flouting rules while visiting his homeland.

Weekend footage of revelers drinking on the streets of Killarney, a tourist-draw town in Ireland’s South-West, was branded “disgraceful” by Mayor Brendan Cronin.

Health official Paul Reid said the scenes were unfortunate, while Simon Harris, a former Health Minister, said there would always be people who do stupid things.

Michael Healy-Rae, an independent parliamentarian from the area, said the weekend hedonism in Killarney could have been avoided, if Ireland’s coronavirus curbs were relaxed to allow pubs re-open.

“If our public houses are open, people will get alcohol in a measured and sensible way,” Healy-Rae said.

Some pubs re-opened on June 29, on condition they serve a substantial meal to drinkers.

Re-opening for all pubs has been postponed three times; with the latest hold-up flagged.The uncertainty has angered owners who say the delays are disproportionate to the impact of the virus.

While Ireland’s number of new daily coronavirus cases increased in August, only 35 people are in hospital after testing positive for the virus.

