Stakeholders’ discussion still ongoing on school resumption, says minister

By Abujah Racheal

Abuja, Aug. 31 2020 The Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, says discussion is still ongoing on school resumption.

Nwajiuba said this during the Presidential Task Force on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing on Monday in Abuja.

While answering a question on possible reopening of schools, the minister said that discussion on it was still going on.

He said, “On resumption of schools, discussion is still ongoing.

“We have received feedbacks from all universities on their states of preparedness.

“These are being tabled before the PTF.”

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...