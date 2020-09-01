Sokoto Assembly approves appointment of SIEC Chairman, members

By Muhammad Bello

Sokoto Sept. 1, 2020 The Sokoto State House of Assembly has approved the appointment of Alhaji Aliyu Suleiman as Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) and six permanent members.

This followed the consideration of the report of the House Committee on Public Service Matters during plenary on Tuesday in Sokoto.

The report was presented by Vice Chairman of the committee Alhaji Aminu Almustapha (PDP- Sabon Birni North).

“The Committee was mandated to screen the nominees for the appointment and report back to the house.

“However, after thorough scrutiny of all the relevant documents of the nominees, members of the committee were satisfied with their qualifications, experience and suitability for the job.

“Therefore, the committee recommended that the house do confirm the appointments of Alhaji Aliyu Suleiman as SIEC Chairman.

“Also Mr Muazu Dundaye, Mr Sidi Ibrahim, Mr Umar Durbawa, Mr Abubakar Dange, Mr Musa Illela and Mr Faruk Salah to serve as permanent members in the commission,” he said.

The Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Achida, put the motion into a voice vote and was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers.

Also the house has received a letter from Gov. Aminu Tambuwal for approval for the appointment of Mr Mainasara Ahmad and Mr Abubakar Maikudi to fill vacant positions in the state Executive Council.

Tambuwal said that the nomination followed the existence of two vacancies in the council as enshrined in the Public Service Rules and Regulations as well as other processes as required by law pertaining to such appointments.

In his remarks Achida directed that the nominees be invited for screening at the Committee of the Whole during Wednesday’s sitting of the house.

The house also adopted a motion by Almustapha, urging the state government to consider additional transformers and replace the electric poles and cables destroyed by windstorm in Sabon Birni Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

