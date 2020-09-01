Security: NSCDC sets up rural divisional offices in Kano

By Rabiu Sani

Kano, Aug. 31, 2020 The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kano State Command, says it has established divisional offices in four Local Government Areas to enhance security network in the state.

The Deputy Commandant of the Corps, Mr Idris Ibrahim, stated this at the presentation of outstanding performance award conferred on the state’s Commandant, Abu Abdu, on Monday in Kano.

Ibrahim disclosed that the offices were established with the support of Gabasawa, Kibiya, Rogo and Dawakin Tofa local councils.

He noted that the establishment of the outlets in rural communities would enhance the Corps operations, especially in resolving farmers/pastoralists clash, protection of agro allied industries and curtailing vandalism of critical assets.

He said: “NSCDC has trained and deployed Agro Rangers at Falgore Forest and Ruga settlements to address challenges of kidnapping, banditry and other crimes.

“The Corps in the past one year participated in various rescue operations in collaboration with the Federal and State Fire Services, National and State Emergency Management Agencies.”

Ibrahim added that the Corps had also conducted sensitisation activities to create awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic to protect its personnel and stem further spread of the virus.

Also speaking, Abdu commended personnel of the Corps for their commitment and dedication in the protection of lives and property in the state.

Abdu reiterated the Corps’ commitment to build the capacity of its personnel in areas of adjudication in civil matters and weapons handling to enhance effective service delivery.

