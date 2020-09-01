Oshodi interchange: LASG inaugurates Terminal 1 for interstate commercial operations

By Yemi Adeleye

Lagos, Sept. 1, 2020 The Lagos State Government on Tuesday inaugurated the Terminal One of the Oshodi Transport Interchange (OTI) for interstate commercial transport operations.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, who described the inauguration as monumental, urged Nigerians to take ownership of the facilities at the terminal to ensure that none was vandalised.

Naija247news recalls that former Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode inaugurated Terminal Three before he left office with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently inaugurating the Terminal Two.

According to Oladeinde, Terminal One will be the hub for interstate transportation as 21 ticketing booths have been created for 21 destinations spanning the entire southwest, the Southeast, FCT, Abuja and Northern states.

Oladeinde, who was represented by the Special Adviser to Gov. Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Mr Oluwatoyin Fayinka, described the interchange as the first of its kind in Nigeria.

He said that the feat had again underscored the Lagos government’s commitment to the provision of comfortable public transportation services for the people at the state.

The commissioner also commended the contractor and facility manager, Planet Project, for delivering a world-class and iconic project that would add value to the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director. IBILE Holdings, Mr Abiodun Amokomowo, who described the project as phenomena, commended the contractor for delivering the project in record time of less than three years.

“As a major partner in the project, IBILE Holdings will continue to work at developing competitive advantages of all the five divisions of the state in order to improve the livability index of all parts and divisions of the state,” Amokomowo said.

Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), also commended the Lagos state government for completion of the project in its urban renewal of the Oshodi environment.

Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, who was represented by the Mushin Branch B Chairman, Mr John Owolabi said: “The NURTW is also grateful that our men have been allowed to operate in the terminal.”

He assured the government of the readiness of all members of the transport unions to continue to support the transportation reform initiatives of the government.

The Managing Director of Planet Project, Mr Biodun Otunola, said that the firm was happy to have been singled out to deliver the project to the people by the state government.

Otunola said that the firm was committed to ensuring provision of first-class passenger comfort in the terminal.

“We are determined to make this place a reference point and a tourist arena. We are assuring every passenger of premium safety.

“We are not going to scale down on the comfort and security of anyone who patronises our terminals.

“The beauty of the interchange is that passengers can come in from any of the locations around Lagos, serviced by Terminal 2 or Terminal 3, walk through the skywalk or pedestrian bridge to connect terminal 1 and board a bus to their destinations,” he said.

He said the terminal was projected to cater for about 50,000 passenger traffic daily.

