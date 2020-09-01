NPFL: Coach Dogo leaves Sunshine Star

By Segun Giwa

Akure, Aug. 31, 2020 Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA) has announced the departure of Sunshine Stars Coach, Kabiru Dogo.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Media Officer of Sunshine Stars, Chris Okunnuwa on Monday in Akure.

It said that the ex-gaffer formalised his exit from the club on Monday.

Chairman of ODSFA, Tajudeen Akinyemi and Club Director, expressed gratitude to Dogo and wished him well in his future endeavour.

“Dogo has done his best for us, sadly we could not fight for our collective dreams till the end on the pitch in the outgone season. We are grateful for his services and time here, nonetheless.

“He will be missed as a perfect gentleman with an impeccable character, but you know it is like that in this profession. We wish him all the best in his future adventures,” Akinyemi stated.

Dogo on his part also thanked the entire club and people of Ondo State for making his two-year stay pleasant and memorable.

“I want to appreciate the entire management of Sunshine Stars, the entire staff that I worked with, the fans and the good people of Ondo State for the love shown me while in charge of the team.

“Though I have to move on, honestly I don’t regret a bit of my time in Akure; it was a lovely experience that I cherish and will surely miss. Sunshine Stars is a big team and I pray greater heights for the Club,” Dogo said.

Naija247news reports that Dogo joined Sunshine Stars from Nasarawa United in 2018.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...