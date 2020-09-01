Nigeria must led Africa in strengthening regional trade to guarantee food production –UN envoy

August 31, 2020 2:00 pm by hawa.lawal

By Hawa Lawal

Abuja, Aug. 31, 2020 (NAN) President of African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) Agnes Kalibata says Africa needs to strengthen regional trade to achieve sustainable and resilient food systems.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, she also observed that bolstering regional trade would boost a system that will meet the health, environmental, social and economic aspirations of people living in rural and urban areas.

Kalibata, also an envoy to the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit, said that it had become imperative for the continent not to relent in its effort to transform food systems for the benefit of everyone.

“We need food systems that are equitable, sustainable, resilient, and capable of meeting the global challenges of malnutrition, poverty and climate change as well as be responsive to emerging and unforeseen challenges such as those posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,’’ she said.

She also announced that Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) programme, funded by the African Development Bank for the purpose of boosting productivity and make Africa self-sufficient in key commodities, would convene a high-level session on “Agricultural Technologies for Feeding the Cities” at the 10th annual summit of AGRF in Kigali.

According to her, the session will hold on September 8 where TAAT is expected to use its values to drive the actions required to overcome the major challenges affecting African agriculture in food production and others development issues.

She noted that the summit with the theme “Feed the Cities, Grow the Continent: Leveraging Urban Food Markets to Achieve Sustainable Food Systems in Africa’’, would be co-hosted by Rwanda and the AGRF partners group.

The statement said further that the session would bring to fore, the strategic linkage between research and delivery as well as TAAT’s success stories in feeding African cities through its wheat revolution, intensification of cassava production and commercialisation, and building the capacity of African farmers through technology outreach.

She said that it would address innovative options for accelerating African agricultural transformation in a post-COVID-19 pandemic era through the deployment of proven agricultural technologies and partnerships capable of bringing food security to African cities and rural communities.

Expected dignitaries at the session according to her, include the current and former heads of states and governments, agriculture and finance ministers, central bank governors; and top and emerging industry leaders from the private sector.

Others are lead representatives of farmer organisations, leaders of global and regional development institutions and key non-governmental implementing partners.

