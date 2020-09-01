Kebbi Govt. partners associations to foster food production – Bagudu

By Ibrahim Bello

Birnin Kebbi, Aug. 31, 2020 The Kebbi Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, says his administration will partner with Amana Farmers and Grains Suppliers Association of Nigeria ( AFGASAN ) to foster development of food production in the state.

Bagudu made this known in Birnin Kebbi on Monday while receiving the leadership and members of AFGASAN, led by its National Chairman, Alhaji Haruna Pambeguwa.

Bagudu said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had impacted a legacy of wealth creation, employment generation and economic prosperity through its active policy of agricultural revival.

He said Buhari’s sincere commitment to attaining food security for the nation propelled him to becoming the Chairman of the National Food Security Council, while Bagudu served as the Deputy Chairman.

“God has blessed Nigeria with fertile agricultural land suitable for cultivation all-year-round.

“The present administration will utilise such endowments by encouraging and providing the necessary material and financial support to the farmers, to increase yields,” he said.

Bagudu commended the president for protecting the interests of local farmers by prohibiting cheap foods import through border closure and uplifting the value of agricultural produce internally.

“President Buhari did not just close our borders simply because he wants to do so, it is because he has the interest of protecting Nigerian farmers first,” he said.

The governor also reiterated his commitment to the provision of finance, farm inputs, implements and training on modern farming methodologies to farmers in the state.

Earlier, Pambeguwa informed Gov. Bagudu that members of the association were in Birnin Kebbi for a meeting and the inauguration of the state chapter.

He described the governor as the architect of agricultural revolution in the country and worthy of emulation.

“Your efforts in the agricultural sector in the country has made it possible for Nigeria to attain self- sufficiency in rice production,” Pambeguwa.

Naija247news reports that the governor was conferred the position of the National Grand Patron of the association in recognition of his formidable achievements in the

revival of agriculture in the country.

The Personal Assistant to the Gov. Bagudu, Alhaji Faruq Musa and the Chief of Staff, Government House, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad-Argungu are all members of the association.

