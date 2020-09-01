Group to award 500 dollars grant to teachers in Africa

By Adebola Adegoke

Lagos, Aug. 31, 2020 Canada-based social enterprise, 1 Million Teachers, (1MT), has said that 10 grants of 500 dollars each would be awarded to teachers across Africa.

Muhammad Sanusi II, Chairman of the Advisory Board of 1MT in Nigeria, stated this in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

Sanusi stated that the grant was to support low-cost but high impact and scalable projects that enhanced learning in communities.

Naija247news reports that Sanusi’s pet project, Sanusi II Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Challenge, is an annual social responsibility initiative with awards of 10 grants of 500 dollars each to teachers across Sub-Saharan African countries.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor stated that the initiative was his personal contribution to the development of education and the realisation of both SDG four and SDG five.

“I am indeed excited about the project and its future impact on education sector.

“This is my personal contribution to the realisation of the SDG four and five, which are centred around ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education, promote lifelong learning opportunities for all and achieving gender equality and empowering women and girls.

“In the coming years, the grants will progressively grow in number and amount through an endowment fund and participation of family and close associates, who believe and share the same ideas about education,” Sanusi stated.

The organisation’s Chief Executive Officer, Hakeem Subair, stated that the initiative would elicit massive changes in enhancing the quality of learning for girls and reduction of poverty.

The statement quoted Subair to have stated: “We are indeed excited about this initiative.

“This is one initiative, where a seemingly small intervention by way of support to teachers’ community learning enhancement project can trigger massive outcomes in enhancing the quality of learning, particularly for girls and reduction of poverty around the world.”

Naija247news reports that 1MT operates in 12 African countries that provide access to high quality teacher education to severely under-served communities around the world, particularly Sub-Saharan Africa.

