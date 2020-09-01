FG flags off empowerment program for unskilled youth in Zamfara

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

Gusau Aug. 31, 2020 The Federal Government Committee for the Extended Special Public Workers Program has flagged off the recruitment of 14, 000 unskilled youths across the 14 Local Government Areas of Zamfara.

Speaking at an event to flag off the exercise which held in Gusau on Monday, the State Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Ahmed Garba said four-man committee have been constituted to oversea the program in each local government area.

Garba said the three months scheme would commence payment of N20, 000 to each of the 1, 000 beneficiary selected from the local government areas from the month of October 2020.

He said the target beneficiaries of the program were purely unskilled people who did not attain any level of education and vulnerable to poverty and unemployment.

“Some skilled persons of less than twenty percent would be required to serve as supervisors,” Garba said.

He urged the committee members to adhere to the guidelines of the program to ensure that the target beneficiaries ware captured.

The chairman warned applicants to avoid double entry as that would lead to disqualification from the program.

In his remarks, the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the initiative, adding that it will go a long way in relieving the economic hardship in the country.

“I believed the communities are in dire need of such social interventions to come out from humanitarian crises they find themselves due to banditry in the state,” Bello said.

He called on the beneficiaries to make good of the opportunity by engaging in small scale businesses with the resources.

Naija247news reports that a cross section of the beneficiaries interviewed in Gusau expressed their happiness with the opportunity.

They all promised to invest the fund to sustain their livelihood.

