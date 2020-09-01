FAO Representative promises technical support to enhance food security in Nigeria

By Bukola Adewumi

Abuja, Aug. 31, 2020 The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in Nigeria, has pledged the organisation’s readiness to provide technical support that would grow and improve the country’s food contribution chain.

Mr Fred Kafeero, FAO Country Representative to Nigeria, made the pledge in a statement issued on Monday by, Mr David Tsokar, the organisation’s National Communication Officer in Abuja.

Kafeero also oversees the organisation’s operations in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He said that part of his mandate was to strengthen FAO’s existing excellent cooperation of over 40 years with the Nigerian Government.

He reiterated the UN body’s commitment toward providing normative and technical support that would effectively drive the food and agriculture sector.

The country representative noted that such contribution would help Nigeria realise its economic diversification agenda and in line with her agriculture promotion policy (APP).

“My arrival in the country coincides with the launch of FAO’s Hand-in-Hand initiative, aimed at accelerating agricultural transformation and sustainable rural development to eradicate poverty and end hunger in all its forms.

“This is in line with the spirit of sustainable development goals (SDGs) where strong partnerships within the UN system, the international and national stakeholders is key in mobilising investments, financing, policy and technical expertise, technologies among others in the sector,’’ Kafeero said.

“Within the framework of the UN’s Sustainable Development Partnership Framework (UNSDPF), FAO’s country programming framework (2018-2022) has prioritised technical assistance for Nigeria to develop and implement evidence-based agricultural policy.’’

According to him, it will also regulate frameworks to strengthen national food and nutrition security, promote decent employment for youths and women in key agriculture value chains.

He said it would ensure the sustainable management of natural resources, ecosystems and enhance disaster risk reduction, humanitarian response and building of resilience.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, who received Kafeero into the country, said that agriculture was key in President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s quest to diversify the economy, ensure food security and provide employment opportunities, especially to rural dwellers.

The minister noted that the protracted security challenge had worsened the country’s food insecurity, saying that FAO’s efforts to mitigate the situation was highly appreciated.

“We look forward to working with you to strengthen our agriculture sector.

“We are here as a ministry to cooperate with you to make it easier for you to help us – to work together,’’ Onyeama said.

Naija247news reports that Kafeero takes over from Mr Suffyan Koroma, who completed his tour of duty in Nigeria on the Feb. 29.

Kafeero, a national of Uganda, was until his arrival in Nigeria, the FAO’s Representative to Tanzania for four years.

He improved and fostered effective partnerships for sustainable investment in the agriculture sector that addressed major food security and nutrition challenges in that country.

Prior to taking up the responsibility in the East African country, he served at the FAO’s headquarters in Rome, as an expert in the area of sustainable forest management.

