Enugu government threatens to deal with sexual abusers

By Ifeoma Aka

Enugu, Sept. 1, 2020 The Enugu State Government has vowed to deal decisively with any person caught abusing people sexually in the state.

The State Deputy Governor, Cecilia Ezeilo, made this known during a road-walk against rape and child abuse in Enugu on Tuesday.

Naija247news reports that the road-walk was organised by Mrs Onyinye Ugwu, the Chairman, Enugu State House of Assembly Committee on Gender Affairs.

Addressing members of the Association of Southern Nigerian Students and the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), Ezeilo urged victims of sexual abuse not to hesitate in reporting to appropriate authorities for proper investigation and prosecution.

While urging the lawmaker to educate the rural dwellers to report any form of abuse meted on them, the deputy governor stressed that the state government would do everything possible to protect the female folks against sexual abuse.

Earlier, the leader of the group, Ugwu, said she organised the walk as a way of encouraging victims of rape not to shy away from reporting to the appropriate authorities for redress.

Ugwu, representing Enugu South Rural Constituency, noted that the House had passed bills prohibiting sexual and child abuse in the state.

One of such bills, she said, is the 2016 Child Right Act, urging the public to take advantage of the laws to seek appropriate redress against offenders.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...