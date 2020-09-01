Edo election: Group rallies support for Obaseki, urges issue campaign

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Benin, Sept.1, 2020 A Group known as Concerned Citizens of Edo State and in the Diaspora (COCED), on Tuesday rallied support for Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s re-election come Sept. 19.

Addressing newsmen in Benin, the president of the group, Israel Ade’Dunia, said there was need to ensure the enthronement of good governance in Edo as exemplified by Obaseki.

“As a voluntary organisation, our objective is to lend voice to good leadership and good governance anywhere, whenever the occasion demands,’’ he said.

He criticised the level of intimidation of the electorate by political actors in the state and urged those involved to change have the interest of the entire state at heart.

“They are pulling all stops to dethrone peace and tranquillity, industrialisation, justice, qualitative and quantitative education and good roads that Obaseki has used the state money to build.

“These groups blindfold themselves to massive constructions of drainages and canals, modular refinery, renovation of Ogbe Stadium, many state of the art infrastructures among others

“As a group we have gone round the state and saw for ourselves the many people-oriented projects of the governor.

“We are convinced that the governor has done well for Edo people and therefore deserves our support for his reelection bid,” he said.

Ade’Dunia, however, appealed to all the political parties fielding candidates for the election to shun campaign of calumny and engage in issue-based campaigns.

According to him, let Nigerians be able for once get it right and conduct elections without violence and loss of life.

