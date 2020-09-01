Edo election: Group rallies support for Obaseki, urges issue-based campaign

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Benin, Sept.1, 2020 A Group known as Concerned Citizens of Edo State in the Diaspora (COCED), on Tuesday rallied support for Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s reelection on Sept. 19.

Addressing newsmen in Benin, the President of the group, Israel Ade’Dunia, said there was need to ensure good governance in Edo as exemplified by Obaseki.

“As a voluntary organisation, our objective is to lend voice to good leadership and good governance anywhere and whenever the occasion demands.

“The last few months in Edo State have witnessed political crisis orchestrated by some evil intentioned minds bent on truncating God-sent leadership of Obaseki.

“They are pulling all stops to dethrone peace and tranquility, industrialisation, justice, qualitative education and good roads that Obaseki has used the state money to put in place.

“These group blindfold themselves to massive construction of drainages and canals, modular refinery, renovation of Ogbe Stadium and many state of the art infrastructure, among others.

“As a group, we have gone round the state and seen for ourselves the many people-oriented projects of the governor.

“We are convinced that the governor has done well for the Edo people and therefore deserves our support for his reelection bid,” he said.

Ade’Dunia, however, appealed to all the political parties fielding candidates for the election to shun campaign of calumny and engage in issue-based campaigns.

He said Nigerians should be able, for once, get it right and conduct elections without violence and loss of life.

