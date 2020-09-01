Edo election: Govt. fund is to empower people — Gov. Obaseki

By Monday Ajogun

Oza (Edo State), Sept. 1, 2020 Gov. Godwin Obaseki, Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo governorship polls, on Tuesday in Oza, Orhionmwon Local Government Area, said that government funds were meant to empower the people.

Obaseki stated this while addressing PDP supporters during his ward-to-ward campaign in Oza Ward 2.

According to him, government money is meant to help the people, to use revamp educational sector; tax payers’ money is meant for infrastructural development everywhere for the people.

“We are not ready to go back to old ways, where some few politicians share public funds among themselves and their friends.

“The entire South-South states are PDP, God forbid we go back to that place.

Why PDP? PDP is the only party that doesn’t belong to any man, this man is the godfather that determines who gets any position.’’

Obaseki described PDP as very democratic adding that in the party “we have democracy where we don’t have any godfather who determines who gets what, when and how.

“Look at our campaign, we are going from ward to ward to meet the people to know what their problems are.

“That is the democracy PDP is bringing, I want to assure you, when you vote PDP in the Sept. 19, gubernatorial election, you are voting for progress, you are voting for the future and you are voting to move Edo forward.

“Make sure you come out en-masse and vote PDP; when you finish, don’t leave; they are planning to rig; watch them count the vote and let them announce the results collated at the wards,” he said.

Earlier, the former PDP vice presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, urged eligible voters in the state to vote massively for PDP, saying that Obaseki was working.

“Your governor is working, the whole of South-South is PDP, Edo cannot be different. You have a working governor, go anywhere outside Edo, people are proud of him.

“He is doing the right thing, he is doing well in education, he is doing well in health, he is doing well in poverty alleviation, he is the man we want,” Obi said.

