Ebonyi LGA elections: “God foiled our enemies’ ambush” — Umahi

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Abakaliki, Sept.1, 2020 (NAN) Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has said that God foiled the possible litigation ambush laid by his government’s enemies in the course of conducting the Local Government Area (LGA) elections.

Naija247news reports that the election was held on Aug. 29, after being shifted twice from April, 25, due to the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic and Aug. 15, following an injunction.

Umahi made the declaration on Tuesday at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, while swearing-in the newly-elected chairmen of the 13 LGA all of whom contested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor urged the elected officers, party faithful and the citizens to thank God for a successful conduct of election in spite of the enemies’ ambush especially after its cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Few people knew that we were running into a constitutional crisis because of COVID-19 but God gave us wisdom on what to do and silenced the enemies’ devices.

“The election itself remains the best in the state’s history without incidences of death, accidents and recorded impressive voter turnout.

“This kind of process may not be obtained in others states because there will be so much fear of people being killed, disagreements and acrimony,” he said.

Umahi thanked the Caretaker Chairmen of the councils for their ‘wonderful’ performance, noting that they assumed office when the state was badly challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The new chairmen should not work for anybody who does not work with them and that is why we insist that those who worked for us since 2015 when we were badly challenged, should be ‘carried along’.

“I have no regrets alongside my officials for believing in you and for asking God to bring you and our party executives back in office.

“You should therefore work for the people believing that the legacies you leave in office will be worth more than anything else,” he said.

Mr Cletus Ofoke, State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice said that the election followed stipulated constitutional provisions and commended the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC), for a hitch-free exercise.

Mrs Chinyere Iyioku, Chairman of Ohaozara LGA, thanked all those who ensured the chairmen and councilors’ victories at the polls and pledged to continue delivering democratic dividends to the people.

NAN reports that nine out of the 13 LGA chairmen were re-elected for a second tenure in office while four were newly elected.

The re-elected chairmen include: Chief Emmanuel Nwangele (Abakaliki), Chief Eni Uduma (Afikpo South), Mrs Chinyere Nwogbaga (Ebonyi), Mrs Nora Alo (Ezza North) and Mr Henry Eze (Ishiellu).

Mr Paul Nwogha was also re-elected for Izzi LGA, Mrs Chinyere Iyioku (Ohaozara), Clement Odah (Ohaukwu), and Mr Felix Igboke (Onicha).

The newly elected chairmen include: Mrs Obiageri Oko-Enyim (Afikpo North), Mr Kenneth Eze (Ezza South), Chief Stephen Orogwu (Ikwo) and Mr Onyebuchi Ogbadu (Ivo).

