CYMS calls for inclusion of NDDC under Presidency

By ibironke Ariyo

Abuja, Aug. 31, 2020 The Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS), has called for inclusion of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) under the supervision of the Presidency to ensure transparency and equity in service delivery.

The Director General, CYMS, Mr Obinna Nwaka, who made the call while addressing the newsmen on Monday in Abuja, said that the observation, facts findings and evaluation of the committee had birth the decision.

Newsmen reports that NDDC was established to salvage the plights and overall predicaments of the member states, which are Edo, Imo, Abia, Ondo, Rivers, Delta, Akwa-Ibom, Cross Rivers and Bayelsa.

NAN also reports that it was established to ensure distribution of resources, provision of social amenities and implementation of projects in line with NDDC Act.

Nwaka, however, said that the CYMS as an evaluation, monitoring and mobilisation organisation had carried out an independent opinion poll across the nine states.

He noted that research was with the assistance and support from its state structures and networking partners just to ascertain the level of performance, development and intervention which was not encouraging.

According to him, you will agree with us that NDDC have not been able to deliver its mandate on provision of basic amenities such as roads, water, empowerment, electricity among others.

This, he said, was due to appointments of politicians without good principles, ideologies and the interest of Niger Delta people at heart.

“However, they have rather turned NDDC into an industry of looting, home of drama, embezzlement, financial retirement and a good platform to empower only their political associates devoid of administrations political party.

“We are here today to reawaken Nigerians to the need for us to have a good supervision of the NDDC.

“We want to let Nigerians know that CYMS is now out to assist the Federal Government in ensuring there is adequate monitoring, mobilisation and evaluation of it policies and programmes.

“We at CYMS feel the pains of these citizens in the aforementioned states and also understand that their plights can only be salvaged when there is transparency, equity, robust supervision of NDDC and swift response to challenges.

“At this junction, following our observation, facts finding and evaluation, we hereby humbly submit that NDDC should be under the supervision of the presidency, “he said.

Nwaka called on the National Assembly to ensure a speedy legislative support towards the recommendation and implored all relevant stakeholders from the Niger Delta States to support the clarion call.

He noted that only the enemies of Niger Delta people would kick against the clarion call, adding that it was the only way to ensure efficiency in service delivery, equity and transparency in NDDC.

He added that CYMS in line with its mandate would be part of every process to ensure sensitisation, evaluation and monitoring of NDDC activities with a view to promote and sensitise the people to the Federal Government projects and developmental efforts.

