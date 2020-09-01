COVID-19: Plateau now ‘hot spot’ – PTF

By Abujah Racheal

Abuja, Aug. 31, 2020 Dr Sani Aliyu, Coordinator, Presidential Task Force (PTF), has said that Plateau is now tthe Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) hot centre as more cases are been confirmed in the state.

Aliyu, who spoke at the PTF daily briefing on Monday in Abuja, said that the state was leading in confirmed cases because it was testing more.

He advised other states to conduct more tests like Lagos and Plateau to be able to get the positive cases and treat them fast.

“We are seeing a gradual shift in the areas of high infection burden, with Plateau reporting the highest number of confirmed cases.

“Of course, this can be related to increased testing by citizens of the state.

“However, we also need to look at the flip side that there are a number of highly undetected cases lying around which we need to discover and deal with early, “ he said.

On the planned resumption of international flights, he said that incoming passengers would be required to be certified COVID-19 negative very close to departure date.

He said that they would also be required to undergo another COVID-19 test eight days after arrival in Nigeria.

Aliyu said that the other requirements included registration on the Nigeria International Travel Portal where payment for the second test would be made, and filling of health declaration form online.

The coordinator warned that any passenger who would fail to comply with a second COVID-19 test in Nigeria would risk ban for six months.

He added that the person would be blacklisted by the Nigeria Immigrated Service and security agencies, and face some other punishments.

