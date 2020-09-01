Commission begins investigation of Pay TV service providers over unfair price increases, others

By Ginika Okoye

Abuja, Sept. 1, 2020 The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), says it has began investigation into the conduct of dominant Pay TV service providers for possible unfair price increases.

A statement by Mr Babatunde Irukera, the Chief Executive Officer of FCCPC in Abuja on Tuesday said the move was to address the commission’s concerns and publicly expressed consumer dissatisfaction with Pay TV services.

He said the investigation was in pursuant to sections 17(b), (e), (g), (s),(x) (y), 18(3), 59, 61, 62, 69,70(1)(2), 72, 73,74, 108,109 and110 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA).

Irukera said that the scope of the investigation would include questions about unfair dealings, unreasonable and unjust contract terms, abuse of market power, pricing practices and other illegal conducts.

He disclosed that the commission had over the past 24 months pursued legal action in court, secured an injunction preempting price increase, entered specific orders regarding a TV service provider.

The chief executive officer also noted that the commission had engaged in periodic surveillance and monitoring, and more recently inquired into a purported tax increase by at least one provider.

Irukera assured consumers that the commission would continue to pursue initiatives and efforts that would promote and ensure fairness to all.

