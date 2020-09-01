Apple to launch 5G iPhones, watches, and an iPad Air in October

Apple is planning to launch four new iPhone models with 5G technology in October, according to a Bloomberg report.

A new iPad Air, Apple Watches and a HomePod are also due to be unveiled.

Of the four new phone models, which are said to have updated designs with squared edges, two will be regular and the other two will be high-end, according to the report.

The company has reportedly asked suppliers to make 75 million to 80 million new iPhones, which is in line with what it has asked for in previous years. Of the four new models, which are said to have updated designs with squared edges, two will be regular and the other two will be high-end, according to the report. The regular devices will come with a 5.4 inch and a 6.1 inch screen, while the premium versions will come with a 6.1 inch or a 6.7 inch display.

Apple is also planning to launch a new iPad Air, two new Apple Watches, its first over-ear headphones, and a smaller HomePod in October, according to the report.

Apple did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment but a spokesperson reportedly declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

Apple stock was up 2% on Tuesday. Shares in companies that supply Apple rose on the back of the report. In Asia, TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) and LG Display were up 2% at close. Largan Precision, which supplies camera lenses for smartphones, rose over 4%, and headphone builder Goertek climbed over 2%. In Europe, chipmakers including ASML, Dialog Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies and STMicroelectronics were up 0.9% to 3.3%.

Apple reported a blowout third quarter on July 30 with sales up 11% to $59.7 billion despite coronavirus disruptions. IPhone revenue came in at $26.42 billion versus a $22.37 billion estimate. On Aug. 19, Apple became the first U.S. firm to be valued at $2 trillion. Apple shares are up nearly 36% since July 30, when it announced its 4-for-1 split. The company’s stock officially split Monday and gained 3%.

