APC appreciates leaders, supporters in Edo North for successful campaigns

By Joy Odigie

Benin, Sept. 1, 2020 The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed gratitude to leaders and supporters of the party as well as people of Edo North senatorial district of the state for their support during the ward-to-ward campaign in the area.

Mr Patrick Obahiagbon, National Vice Chairman, Media and Publicity, APC Edo Governorship Campaign, and Mr John Mayaki, Chairman, Edo APC Media Campaign Council, expressed their gratitude at a news briefing in Benin on Tuesday.

Obahiagbon appreciated the brilliant show of love and priceless efforts put in by party leaders and supporters in Edo North to ensure victory for the party in the Sept. 19, governorship elections.

He described the campaigns as successful and expressed confidence that the experienced massive support in the area was evident that there would be a resounding victory for APC in Edo North.

He, however, criticised attacks on members and supporters of the APC during the tour which caused newsmen to also scamper for safety.

He said that the unprovoked violence was highly irresponsible, unacceptable and unnecessary.

Obahiagbon also condemned in strong terms the unwarranted attacks on members of APC and destruction of materials at Jattu, Ihiebe, Ekpedo and Ekpe by some youth.

He said the attack left many women, men and youths of APC severely wounded and hospitalised.

He also called on members of the party to be of good courage and not to lose faith in the democratic process.

