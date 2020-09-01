Anambra Assembly passes Awka capital territory development authority re-enactment bill

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Awka, Sept. 1, 2020 The Anambra House of Assembly has passed a Bill for a Law to repeal and re-enact the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority.

The authority would be responsible for the preparation and implementation of the capital territory master plan.

The assembly passed the bill after a third reading at plenary on Tuesday and the lawmakers took turns to perfect some corrections in the 35-clause bill before it was finally passed.

The Speaker, Mr Uche Okafor, conducted a voice vote on each of the sections of the bill before the passage.

Okafor said: “haven considered the third reading of a bill for a law to repeal and re-enact the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority and to provide for other related matters 2020, the bill is hereby passed.”

The speaker after the passage of the bill directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Pius Udo, to forward a clean copy of the bill to Gov. Willie Obiano for his assent.

According to the bill, the authority shall prepare and implement a master plan of the Awka Capital Territory and of land use with respect to town planning within the capital territory.

It also stated that the authority would have the exclusive responsibility to enforce compliance in building control as well as enforce compliance with appropriate standard within Awka capital territory.

The bill also stated that the authority would make and formulate building regulations subject to the approval of the governor.

It will also have exclusive responsibility to direct infrastructure development of the Awka capital territory.

It stated that the authority should also coordinate all building development activities of the private sector, government departments and agencies within Awka capital territory.

“The authority shall construct and maintain roads, railways, sidings, bridges, reservoirs, water courses, recreation facilities, buildings, plants, machinery and such other works as may be necessary for the discharge of its functions.

“(It) shall approve all building plans as well as approve and control developments within the capital territory.

“(It) shall coordinate the joint city development committee to provide infrastructure services within the capital territory.

“Any person who carries out any development without a written approval or develops contrary to the terms of approval or disregards a ‘Stop Work’ issued, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of ₦150,000 or have the structure demolished even where the development is near completion.



“Any officer of any ministry, department or agency who conveys an approval for development within the Awka capital territory without the prior approval of the authority, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of ₦100,000 or a term of one month imprisonment,” it stated.

Naija247news reports that the bill repeals the Awka Capital Development Authority Law 2009 and Awka Capital Development Authority Amendment Law 2014.

