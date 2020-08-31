Woman emerges as Kwara FA board member

By Olayinka Owolewa

Ilorin, Aug. 31, 2020 The Kwara State Football Association (FA) on Monday elected a female, Segilola Alaya, as a member of its Executive Committee following a by-election conducted at its newly-commissioned secretariat in Ilorin.

Naija247news reports that Alaya, a staff of the Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation, scored 15 votes to beat Grace Olaoye.

Olaoye secured only one vote out of the 17 votes cast, while one vote was void.

The election followed a proposal made by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to have at least one female member in decision-making positions within the football body.

It also marked an important step in the state’s Football Association’s (FA) reform process.

Alaya, a member of Female Football Interest Group (FFIG), became the 24th member of the FA congress which had 23 members until the election.

NAN reports that her mandate, as approved by the congress, would be for the remaining tenure of the current board.

Alaya was appointed Chairman of the State FA Female Football Committee on Thursday by the NFF during a ceremony held on the sidelines of the FA Secretariat commissioning.

Chairman of the Association, Idris Musa, described the election process coordinated by Saliu Ojibara as free and fair.

He advised both the winner and the loser to work closely to better female football in the state

