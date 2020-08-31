U.S., Uk, Norway welcome Sudan peace deal, urge followup actions

By Harrison Arubu

New York, Aug. 31, 2020 The U.S., UK and Norway have welcome the peace agreement between the transitional government of Sudan and rebel groups.

The deal, signed in neighbouring South Sudan on Monday, seeks to end 17 years of conflict in western Darfur and southern states.

In a joint statement, the three countries said the the agreement was the “first step in a long process to rebuild hope and stability for conflict-affected communities in Sudan”.

“The peace agreement lays a foundation for sustainable peace and stability in Darfur and other conflict-affected areas that is critical for Sudan’s democratic transition.

“We recognise the concessions all have made to conclude these negotiations and call on all parties to implement the agreement in good faith.

“This should be done with the same spirit of partnership and compromise, and in a way that complement the ongoing talks with other groups,” the statement said.

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has reportedly described the deal, involving the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) and other groups, as the beginning of the road to peace.

But reports say two key rebel groups refused to sign over land ownership, power sharing and the return home of millions displaced by the fighting, among other issues.

The U.S., UK and Norway said they believed the deal would be followed up with local peace and reconciliation efforts in the conflict-affected areas.

“We urge the government and its partners to establish the Peace Commission and the Transitional Legislative Council and begin to bring accountable administration and justice to all of Sudan.

“A just Sudan requires neutral and professional security services that protect and safeguard all Sudanese equally.

“We urge the SRF, other opposition groups, and political parties to put aside differences and personal ambitions for the good of their entire country.

“The Troika urges Sudan’s diverse communities to overcome old enmities and to unite to support this singular opportunity for lasting peace,” they said.

The troika lauded the South Sudanese government for its role in mediating the peace negotiations.

They also acknowledged valuable support provided by the United Nations and regional and bilateral partners that helped make the peace agreement possible.

“The Troika will continue to support the Sudanese people in their quest for freedom, peace, and justice,” the added.

