Tambuwal seeks Assembly’s approval for 2 Commissioners

By Muhammad Nasir Bello

Sokoto Aug. 31, 2020 Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Monday forwarded the names of Mainasara Ahmad and Abubakar Maikudi to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation to fill vacant positions in the state executive council.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Sokoto by Malam Muhammad Bello, his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity.

“There nomination followed the demise of the state Commissioner for Land and Housing, late Surajo Gatawa and political mobility of the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Rep. Balarabe Kakale,” it said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the governor had on July 8, 2020, mandated two Commissioners to oversee the two vacant positions.

Alhaji Bashir Gidado, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, was drafted to oversee the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning while that of Basic Education, Alhaji Bello Guiwa took charge of the Ministry of Lands and Housing.

