Scholarship: Niger Delta SUG commends Buhari for paying fees of overseas students

Uyo, Aug 31, 2020 The Niger Delta Student Union Government (SUG) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for paying the fees of students studying overseas under the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) scholarship in the area.

The National President, Niger Delta SUG, Ms Goodness N-Epba, made this known during a courtesy visit to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Ita Enang in Uyo on Monday.

N-Epba, accompanied by representatives of the students’ body from all states of the Niger Delta said that the hitherto stranded overseas students had started receiving payments for tuition fees and study grants overseas.

She said that since Buhari had ordered that they be paid about a fortnight ago, the students had started receiving tuition fees overseas.

N-Epba, a student of University of Port Harcourt said the overseas students were members of their association hence the solidarity visit to the presidential aide on their behalf.

She suggested that the scholarship scheme be expanded to accommodate more students at home and abroad.

“We are gathered here today because we have seen results. It is something that is of great joy to us. Thank you for speaking on our behalf,” she said.

Mr Idongesit Ukpong, the Coordinator of the Students Union in Akwa Ibom, equally poured encomiums on Buhari.

In his response, Sen. Enang reassured the students of the president’s concern for the welfare of Niger Delta people including students from the region.

“When you led the protest to me in Abuja and the overseas students led the protest to the High Commission in London, I addressed you at the Abuja office.

“I addressed the students (overseas) virtually. At the meeting, I conveyed to you that His Excellency, the President is telling you to cool temper, I told you that the issue would be sorted out,” he recalled.

Enang restated the commitment that students of the region would remain a priority to the President Buhari-led administration.

He urged benefiting students to be serious in their studies to have ample knowledge which would translate into meaningful progress in the Niger Delta Region.

“We as a government will ensure that the future of our children is not endangered,” he further assured.

