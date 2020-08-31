President Buhari’s Removal Of Christian As NPC Chairman, an indication of plot to Islamize Nigeria, Group Insist

The Christian Rights Agenda has condemned in the strongest terms the substitution of the name of Mr Silas Agara, a Christian from Nasarawa State, as Chairman of the National Population Commission by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement, the CRA said the latest action by President Buhari was nothing but a continuation of the government’s Islamisation agenda in which most sensitive Federal Government positions in the executive, legislature and judiciary are being populated by Northern Muslims.

CRA recalled that President Buhari had in March 2020 appointed Agara, who is the immediate-past deputy governor of Nasarawa as Chairman of the NPC but was not inaugurated as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown.

However, the appointment was withdrawn under questionable and controversial circumstances following a visit to Buhari by Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, recently where he presented the name of Nasiru Kwarra, a Muslim from Nasarawa, to replace Agara, who is a loyal member of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The statement reads, “Last Thursday, the National Council of State ratified the appointment of Agara, which was published by most news medium including the Nigerian Television Authority, which reversed itself minutes later.

“CRA is using this opportunity to alert Nigerians of a possible grand plot to short change Christians in the country in the planned National Population and Housing Census which may have triggered and informed the sudden decision not to appoint a Christian to head the NPC.

“Recall that the CRA had weeks ago issued a statement in which it detailed the lopsidedness in the appointments by President Buhari since he came to office in 2015.

“We wish to remind Buhari that any society which thrives on injustice cannot endure.

“Any empire, nation or system which perpetuate injustice is bound to fail.

“With less than three years to the end of his tenure, we had expected Buhari to begin to right the wrongs he meted out against Christians through his skewed appointments and other state patronages.

“Although it is still not too late for him to amend his ways but it may soon be too late, a stitch in time saves nine.”

