Nigerian gospel singer describes music as a respite for COVID-19 pandemic

By Patricia Amogu

Abuja, Aug. 31, 2020, A Nigerian gospel singer, Marie Johnson, on Monday said that music would help to ease the difficult situations caused by COVID-19 pandemic in the globe.

Johnson who sings in various languages including French, Hausa, and English said this after her second recording concert in Abuja.

The singer told journalists that coronavirus was a global enemy and all music ministers globally had a duty to fight the pandemic through their songs.

She said that the music concert was borne out of the backdrop of the impacts of the pandemic on people globally and her passion to preach positively.

She expressed regret that the pandemic had negatively affected the world economy, health system, caused jobs loss among others, adding that all this had psychological effect on people.

“So the concert was organised to bring respite, succor and healing to people to cushion the trying times caused by the pandemic.

“ It is a way of telling everyone around the world that there is still so much love and hope to share notwithstanding the pandemic,’’ she said

She urged the government to continue to support the growth of small businesses and hubs that enhance skills acquisition so that people could withstand the challenging economic situations.

The music enthusiasts said the concert was a great idea as it was a deviation from the challenges faced in recent times.

Mr Reuben Okala, the FCT Chairman of Abuja Fellowship of Gospel Music Ministers of Nigeria (FOGMMON), said the global pandemic called for deep worship for God on behalf of all the nations of the world.

He said music was a great way of bringing down God’s Glory and this was what all that the world need at this trying periods.

“The pandemic is unpalatable; therefore, we all need to worship God in praises, so that He can take away the pandemic.

“I believe the pandemic will go. We should see it as another avenue to tell God that we are sorry as we are one body all over the universe,’’ he said.

He also encouraged radio stations to give religious song airplay at all times.

Also speaking, Rachel Andrew, another Nigerian gospel singer, said music gives hope during difficult times such as this pandemic.

“Music gives hope, peace and sense of belonging and concerts like this preaches to the people that this is not the end of us as a people, it helps gives a sense of belonging.

“This concert was streamed live to carry people all over the world along and to assure them that God is still there in the midst of it all,’’ she said.

Andrew urged the government to also support the growth of the music industry as local music had become a global commodity and hence contributing to the growth of the economy.

Tetteh Lartey, a Ghanaian gospel singer, told NAN that music was an escape for people during difficult times.

“We are in troubled times and so much is happening in the world as a result of the pandemic, fortunes draining with little hope but music will soothe troubled hearts and gives hope to everyone.

“I am here to worship God because it’s a global concert where we have music in different languages,’’ he said.

NAN reports that over 400 persons were in attendance and from the online streaming monitored across various social media platforms, over 1000 persons were in attendance.

The highlight of the event was performance of different songs by eight local and international artists to the delight of viewers.(

