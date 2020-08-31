Newly Promoted Assistant Inspector-General Of Police, Yusuf, Is Dead

serving Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the newly created Zone 14 comprising of Katsina and Kaduna State, Rabiu Yusuf, is dead.
Yusuf died on Saturday after a brief illness at an Abuja hospital, according to katsinapost.com.ng.
He served as Commissioner of Police in Kano State before he was promoted to Assistant Inspector-General of Police in 2020.
“Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Rabi’u Yusuf, in charge of newly established Zone 14 headquarters in Katsina is dead.
“May Jannatul Firdausi be his final resting place.
You must log in to post a comment.