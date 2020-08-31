Newly Promoted Assistant Inspector-General Of Police, Yusuf, Is Dead

serving Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the newly created Zone 14 comprising of Katsina and Kaduna State, Rabiu Yusuf, is dead.

Yusuf died on Saturday after a brief illness at an Abuja hospital, according to katsinapost.com.ng.

He served as Commissioner of Police in Kano State before he was promoted to Assistant Inspector-General of Police in 2020.

“Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Rabi’u Yusuf, in charge of newly established Zone 14 headquarters in Katsina is dead.

“May Jannatul Firdausi be his final resting place.

