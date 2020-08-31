Nasarawa speaker lauds President Buhari, Gov. Sule for tackling insecurity

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Lafia, Aug.31, 2020 The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji brahim-Balarabe Abdullahi, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Abdullahi Sule for the steps taken toward tackling the activities of bandits and kidnappers by destroying terrorist camp (Darul Salam) camp in Toto Local government area of the state.

Balarabe-Abdullahi gave the commendation during the House proceedings in Lafia on Monday.

He said that the proactive steps taken by the President Buhari and governor led to the discovering of bomb factory as well as apprehending of over 400 wives and children of the killed member of Darul Salam in his Local Government.

According to him, three days ago, more than 400 wives and children of those bandits, kidnappers were apprehended in Toto area bordering Kogi by military authorities.

” You all knows that I have being sharing my agony, pains over the insecurity facing my Local government.

” For sometimes now, motorists find its difficult to pass Toto road, farmers and traders are no longer going to their farms and businesses.

“Fishermen are no longer going for fishing and the economic activities in Toto is zero due to the activities of these bandits and kidnappers.

“But we thank God, we have recorded success because of the presence of the military.

“If you will recall, His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule has met with our President, Muhammadu Buhari to brief him on the security situation of the state, particularly Toto.

“It is in view of this that I want to thank President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abdullahi Sule for their prompt action taken toward addressing this ugly trend, ” he said.

The speaker also appreciated the military authority for their efforts in tackling the activities of the bandits and kidnappers among other security challenges in the area.

Naija247news recalls that the Defence Headquarters had on Aug. 26, revealed that no fewer than 410 members of the Darul Salam terror group surrendered to the troops of “Operation Whirl Stroke”

It happend during an encounter at Uttu in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa state on Aug. 25.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, disclosed that the terrorists who surrendered, following the operation by troops and other security agencies, included women and children.

According to Enenche, troops, while on a robust clearance patrol around Uttu, also discovered the terrorists’ bomb-making factory following intelligence on their activities.

He said several improvised explosive device making materials, including two scales, six rocket launcher bombs, one bag of fertiliser and half a bag of gunpowder were recovered.

“Other materials recovered are 10 locally made hand grenades, one Rocket Propelled Grenade bomb fuse, one locally made Rocket Launcher, two Improvised Explosive Devices and 13 improvised rocket bombs, amongst others.

“The camp was subsequently destroyed while troops are equally combing the surrounding forests for fleeing members of the sect,” Enenche added.

