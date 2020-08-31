Kwara state records 3 new COVID-19 cases

By Abiodun Esan

Ilorin, Aug. 31, 2020 Three new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in the last 24 hours in Kwara, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the Spokesman of the state’s Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Monday in Ilorin.

Ajakaye, also the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said that this was the situation as at 9.30 p.m. on Sunday.

Naija247news reports that the state now has a total of 954 confirmed cases of the virus.

According to Ajakaye, out of the 954 confirmed cases, 778 patients have been discharged, leaving 151 active cases in the state.

He stated that 5,087 tests were conducted, while 5,103 tested negative with 25 deaths recorded so far in the state, and 30 tests were pending.

Naija247news reports that the virus has spread to 12 local government areas of the state.

The local governments are; Ilorin West, Ilorin South, Ilorin East, Moro, Offa, Oyun, Irepodun, Asa, Oke Ero, Edu, Ifelodun and Ekiti.

However, Isin, Patigi, Kaiama and Kosubosu local government areas have not recorded any case of the dreaded disease.

