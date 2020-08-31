Kano CJ appoints Ado-Bayero acting Chief Registrar

By Ramatu Garba

Kano, Aug. 31, 2020 The Kano State Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir, has approved the appointment of Abdullahi Ado-Bayero, as the acting Chief Registrar of Kano High Court.

Mr Baba Jibo-Ibrahim, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kano State Judiciary, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Kano.

It said Ado-Bayero will act the Chief Registrar pending the ratification of the appointment by the state Judicial Service Commission.

“Justice Sagir approved the redeployment of Ado-Bayero, from Shari’a Court of Appeal to the High Court of Justice Kano as the acting Chief Registrar pending the ratification of the appointment by the Judicial Service Commission Kano.”

According to the statement, the approval was sequel to the elevation of the Chief Registrar, High Court of Justice, Kano, Jamilu Shehu Sulaiman to the higher bench.

Meanwhile, the Chief Judge has also approved the appointment of Abubakar Haruna-Khalil, as the acting Chief Registrar, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kano.

Naija247news reports that until his appointment, Haruna-Khalil was the Deputy Chief Registrar, Sharia Court of Appeal.

Justice Sagir also approved the appointment of Mrs Fatima Adamu to act as the Secretary, Judicial Service Commission.

“Adamu until her appointment was the Director Probate at High Court of Justice Kano and also a Chief Magistrate at Nomansland Court.

“All the appointments, which took immediate effect were in recognition of their hard work, dedication as well as commitment to their assigned duties”.

